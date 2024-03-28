The Faculty of Health Sciences celebrated World Social Work Day

Buen Vivir, that is, real change for the common future – this was the motto of the event organized on the occasion of World Social Work Day at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen. The program on March 22 was organized by the Faculty of Health Sciences.



This event is very important to us, as it is a celebration of the profession when professionals meet at least once a year and can share their experiences. We can talk about possible challenges and opportunities. The event has a ten-year history, but the training of social professionals at our faculty began much earlier than that. The first class of social workers began their studies in 1990. After that, our predecessors, and we, worked to continuously expand and develop our training portfolio in response to the challenges of the labor market

– detailed Anita Rusinné Fedor, director of the institute, general and academic deputy dean, who was pleased to note that according to the latest application data for the social work basic course, there is a lot of interest in the correspondence department, and not only in Nyíregyháza but also in the training place in Szolnok.

The event’s motto, Buen Vivir, means well-being, quality of life, social responsibility, satisfaction and environmental awareness.

These are also the keywords of our research works. The quality of life research group led by Gergely Fábián has been operating since 2008, within the framework of which we assess the quality of life of the residents of Nyíregyháza. In addition, we are present in many areas and conduct investigations. The main task of those in the helping profession is to help those in need. However, it is also an essential question whether people who work in the helping professions are sometimes asked how they are doing. We also try to pay attention to that

– said Anita Rusinné Fedor.

Awards were also presented at the event. In recognition of her outstanding professional work, Katalin Nagy, deputy head of the Baktalórántháza Minority Social Center, received a Memorial Plaque from the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen. For their outstanding work in education, the Faculty of Health Sciences awarded seven institutions the title of 2024 Educational Institution of Social Training of the DE Faculty of Health Sciences: Tabulapláza Foundation Labor Café Community Café, Baktalórántházai Regional Social Center, Nyírbátor City Social Service, Helping Hands Social Service Center, Family and Child Welfare Service and Center, Hungarian Maltese Charity Association Presence Points in the Northern Great Plain region, Ébredésés Alapítvány SE Community Psychiatric Center, ReFoMix Nonprofit Közhhasznú Kft.

After the opening and the award ceremony, the program continued with two plenary lectures. First, the participants were able to listen to the presentation of János Csekk, head of the General Directorate of Social Opportunity Creation (TEF), titled “Social catch-up activities and pograms of TEF in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County”.

At the end of the plenary session, the presentation of Petra Vámosiné Balla and Anita Rusinné Fedor followed on the topic of job satisfaction of workers in the helping professions. Two round table discussions were organized, the central element of one of which was social responsibility in the areas of social and child protection, and the second covered the topic of social and cultural diversity. Within the framework of the World Café, the guests could participate in training to strengthen the cohesiveness of the community. The interest of the high school youth was aroused the most by the sensitizing screening recommended by the film club. At the end of World Day, they symbolized sustainability and change by planting a tree together.

(unideb.hu)