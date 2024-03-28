This is how they said goodbye to the graduate teaching students at the University of Debrecen

On March 21, the courtyard of the main building of the University of Debrecen was once again filled with golden decorations, bright lights and fancy tables. On this occasion, the Student Governments of the Faculties of Humanities, Informatics, Sciences and Technology, and the Faculties of Music organized a ball in honor of the graduating teaching students.

The Teacher’s Ball was organized for the second time, and nearly 200 people showed up, which clearly shows how much the teaching students had been waiting for this event to take place again.

After the opening of the gates, the host of the ball, Krisztián Varga, greeted the guests, and then Dr. Péter Forisek, the Director General of the Teacher Training Center of the University of Debrecen, opened the event, in his speech highlighted the important stage that the graduate teaching students are facing.

“When they become teachers, it will be an important stage in their lives. One of the goals of the teaching career is to achieve the respect you will receive from parents and children. Achieving this is one of the most important and beautiful moments of this profession”

– emphasized the Director General.

After the opening speeches, the graduation students were inaugurated. During the inauguration, the 5th-year students studying in the 4+1-year curriculum and the 6th-year students studying in the 5+1-year curriculum were greeted, and a commemorative plaque bearing their name was presented to them, thereby honoring their perseverance and self-sacrificing work.

After that, the prom-goers could listen to the piece ‘Astor Piazzola histoire du tango’ performed by Péter Lakatos, dean of the Faculty of Music (piano) and András Paku (saxophone). The magical performance was followed by dinner and then the prom, where, in addition to the prom band, Mr. Judge and Gruber provided the music until the wee hours of the morning.

(dehok.unideb.hu)