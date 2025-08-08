The Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen strengthens ties with top Chinese universities and tech companies

The delegation of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen held talks with representatives from five leading Chinese universities and three major technology companies, during which they also prepared joint educational and research programs. Several agreements were concluded that will contribute in the long term to strengthening the faculty’s international standing.

The Faculty of Engineering (FE) delegation first visited one of Asia’s top research universities, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, where discussions focused on cooperation between the mechanical and electrical engineering doctoral schools.

“In addition to presenting our main research projects, we began consultations on preparing joint doctoral programs and mobility opportunities. This meeting was a significant step toward building a long-term scientific relationship,” summarized delegation leader Géza Husi, dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

The delegation also visited Shanghai DianJi University, where the parties agreed on faculty exchanges and visiting lecturer programs.

According to Husi, the team also traveled to Ningbo Tech University in the city of Ningbo, which has a population of nine and a half million and is located near the East China Sea. The Chinese institution aims to build strong international ties and is seeking internationally recognized partners.

“They consider cooperation with the University of Debrecen and the Faculty of Engineering to be of strategic importance. During the talks, we discussed launching a joint doctoral subprogram and strengthening student mobility,” the faculty leader said.

At the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, discussions centered on aligning the curricula of vehicle engineering BSc programs. The parties reviewed possible credit transfer solutions and discussed faculty and student exchange programs, with the goal of developing a joint educational model in the fields of aeronautical and vehicle engineering.

One of the most important results of the trip was that, with the support of the University of Shanghai Electric Power, a subprogram could be launched within the University of Debrecen’s Imre Pekár Doctoral School, backed by a Chinese partner institution. The Shanghai university will delegate three core members to this subprogram. In addition, the two institutions will jointly participate in the Innovative Talent International Cooperation Training Program+, funded by the China Scholarship Council. This support will enable the mobility of PhD students, lecturers, and MSc students in both directions.

“This series of visits brought results that will have a long-term impact. Joint doctoral programs, student and faculty mobility, curriculum collaborations, participation in international research platforms, and academic exchanges will enhance the faculty’s scientific potential, increase international visibility, ensure high-quality talent supply, and boost competitiveness in the global higher education arena,” emphasized Géza Husi.

The University of Debrecen delegation also met with representatives of several leading Chinese technology companies, including LK Group, SEMCORP, and EVE Energy Co., Ltd., and visited the prestigious Shanghai International Foundry Expo.

“For nearly two decades, our faculty has been one of the most dynamically developing players in Hungarian engineering education. We are committed to closely linking theoretical knowledge with practical industrial needs. A key goal of this trip was to strengthen our network of relationships with players in the global technology ecosystem, promoting joint development in the fields of smart manufacturing, new energy sources, and talent development,” stated the dean.

LK Group, SEMCORP, and EVE Energy Co., Ltd. have all confirmed their participation in the Innovation Forum on Digital Design and Manufacturing to be held in Debrecen on October 16. This event, organized jointly by the Faculty of Engineering and Shanghai DianJi University, will take place within the framework of the Chinese government-supported Belt and Road Scientific and Technological Initiative. The forum aims to provide a joint development platform for industry, higher education, and research, launching new tangible projects in the areas of sustainable development, green energy, and Industry 4.0.

“This series of visits clearly shows that the Faculty of Engineering is not only keeping up with global technology trends but actively shaping them. Our goal is to train the engineers of the future in an environment where knowledge, industrial experience, and international partnerships go hand in hand. With all three companies, we have established comprehensive cooperation that also supports BSc, MSc, and PhD programs. In addition, each company has committed to announcing industrial PhD topics, further strengthening the link between research and industry,” concluded Dean Géza Husi.

(unideb.hu)