Fairy Run is coming – one of Hajdú-Bihar County’s biggest charity events

On October 5, the Fairy Run will once again be held in Téglás, which over the past years has grown into one of the largest charitable events in Hajdú-Bihar County. This special day is dedicated every year to children and adults living with disabilities, hundreds of whom line up at the start – and every one of them reaches the finish line with a unique finisher’s medal around their neck.

The driving force behind the event, Ferenc Zs. Tóth, president of the Fairy Circle Foundation, shared in a preview Facebook post why helping others is so important to him. As a child, he himself lived in deprivation, often going hungry and thirsty on the streets, eating from garbage bins, and sleeping in stairwells and train cars. “This life has been burned deep into me,” he said.

The Fairy Run is open to everyone: you don’t have to be a runner – it’s enough to walk, to be present, to move together for a noble cause. You can take part with a dog, a bicycle, a stroller, or even a wheelchair.

This year, participants can also look forward to a raffle, with the grand prize being an all-inclusive holiday in Egypt for two, including flights, in a five-star beachfront hotel.

