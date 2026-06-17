First students graduate from BMW’s dual vocational training programme in Debrecen

The first group of students enrolled in BMW’s dual vocational training programme in Debrecen has graduated. The initial cohort of 100 secondary school students was selected for the programme in 2023, and they have now completed the three-year course.

Over the past three years, the students gained up-to-date professional knowledge and hands-on industrial experience, while also building valuable relationships and collecting memorable experiences that helped shape their careers, BMW said in a social media post accompanied by photos of the graduating class.

The company offered employment opportunities to all final-year students who successfully passed their examinations. The vast majority of the first graduating class chose to continue their careers at the BMW Group plant in Debrecen.

The dual training programme remains highly popular, with applications exceeding the available places by a factor of three.