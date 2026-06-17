Gross average earnings reached HUF 772,200 in April

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Gross average earnings reached HUF 772,200 in April

In April, the gross average earnings of full-time employees in Hungary amounted to HUF 772,200, while net average earnings stood at HUF 541,200, according to data published on Wednesday by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared with the same month a year earlier, gross average earnings increased by 9.0 percent, net average earnings by 11.2 percent, and real earnings by 8.9 percent.

KSH noted that the rise in net average earnings exceeded the growth in gross wages partly due to the expansion of family tax benefits and additional tax allowances available to mothers.

The median gross wage reached HUF 616,000, while the median net wage was HUF 436,400, representing increases of 9.1 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively, compared with April of last year.

(MTI)

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