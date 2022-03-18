Government Awards Subsidies for Big Company Investments

Finance Minister Mihály Varga awarded three companies grant money allocated to support investments at big businesses.

Varga awarded 6.8 billion forints (EUR 18.3m) in grant money to CECZ Logistic Park Management for a 20 billion forint logistics park in Vác, on the outskirts of the capital; 2.7 billion forints in subsidies to RE-POL Innovációs for a 5.6 billion forint rubber recycling plant; and 1.7 billion forints to metal sheet maker FERZOL for a 3.8 billion forint automated plant complemented by energy and technology upgrades. The investments will create 350 jobs, he said. The funding earmarked for big company investments has supported 250 projects with a combined value of 570 billion forints since the scheme was launched in 2015.

hungarymatters.hu