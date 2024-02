Lajos Barcsa Deputy Major of Debrecen has posted on his Facebook page that the German Business Club Debrecen (Deutscher Wirtschaftsclub – DWC) has been re-establsihed.

As he wrote: “Debrecen’s business environment is now ready to bring the companies here together and to build the city’s future together with them.”

A meeting held on February 7th concluded a renewed alliance between local companies and Debrecen.

Photos: Barcsa Lajos Facebook page