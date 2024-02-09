Traffic schedule during the DVSC-FTC match on Saturday

Four bus routes are forced to divert.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, the DVSC – FTC football championship match will be held at the Nagyerdei Stadium from 17:30. In order to ensure the smooth running of the match, the section of Nagyerdei körút between Pallagi út and Ady Endre út will be closed on February 10 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. During the closure, buses 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will operate on a diversion route.

Bus diversion route:

Bus 22:

After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, the 22 route turns back at the roundabout, and then runs on the Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. Bus 22 continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus 22Y:

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the 22Y route runs on the Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. The 22Y bus continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus 24:

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, route 24 runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út, roundabout – Nagyerdei körút. After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, bus number 24 continues on the original route.

Bus 24Y:

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the 24Y bus runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út. Route 24Y continues on its original route after the Social Home stop.

Buses do not stop at the bus stops on the diversion route.

