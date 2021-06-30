Today the heatwave is peaking around Debrecen, there may also be thunderstorms

The heat will start to subside on Wednesday, but the National Meteorological Service has issued first- and second-degree warnings for much of the country.

According to their danger signal, a third-level warning was no longer issued due to the heat, but a second-level warning was issued to Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Tolna counties. A first-degree warning was issued for Budapest, Pest, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Heves, Nógrád, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Zala counties.

It was written that the average daily temperature in most parts of the country is expected to be above 26-27 degrees Celsius, in the south around 29 degrees in some places, but on Wednesday the temperature will already drop in the northwestern part of the country. It is forecast to be 17-24 degrees at dawn. The maximum temperature is between 29-37 degrees. The cooler air is already arriving in Transdanubia, but the heat is still persisting in the east and southeast.

In Debrecen, the heat will peak around 36 degrees on Wednesday.

At the same time, UV-B radiation will be very strong in most parts of the country and may reach extreme levels in Southern Transdanubia and the Southern Great Plain.

It was also emphasized that thunderstorms are expected in some places in the Trans-Tisza, north-eastern and western Transdanubia in the late afternoon and evening of Wednesday. Late at night, Thursday night, there is usually a greater chance of thunderstorms in the northern counties. Heavy rainfall in thunderstorms, locally 60-80 km/h wind gust, in some places hail is likely.

Due to the danger of thunderstorms, a first warning was issued on Wednesday in Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Komárom-Esztergom, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Vas, Veszprém and Zala counties.

There are different criteria for warning the National Meteorological Service and the national chief medical officer of heat.

Cecília Müller, the national chief medical officer, ordered a secondary measure and a heat alarm from noon to Wednesday midnight on Monday.

debreceninap.hu