Man smashes a car with an iron gate support rod

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Zsáka for a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor. According to the data of the investigation, on October 4, 2020, around 4 pm, in Zsáka, Mátyás Király utca, the man had a hassle with a man whose neck was squeezed by hand and then he was kicked in the leg once. That wasn’t enough for the raging man as he picked up a gate and threw it on the other man’s car several times.

Following the report, police arrested and interrogated the alleged perpetrator as a suspect. He made a confession.

The police officers in Berettyóújfalu performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu