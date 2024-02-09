18-year-old Nigerian player joined Loki

Another talent has joined DVSC, 18-year-old Shedrach Kaye, who will play for Loki’s second team, the club announced.

The player, who previously played as a winger in Yobo FC and Mavlon FC, already trained with DVSC II in January and July of last year. During the test match, he attracted attention with his speed, aggressiveness and goal sensitivity, and since he recently turned 18, he became available for signing in this transfer period.

DVSC continues to monitor talent on several continents.

(Debreceni Nap)