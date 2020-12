After finishing second in the table, DEAC won 3-2 at MAC’s home on Saturday in the regular season of hockey Erste Liga.

The winning hit was scored by the Czech Vojtech Kloz. With their defeat, MAC slipped back to third place.

Result (from the association’s website): MAC HKB Újbuda-DEAC 2-3 (1-0, 1-2, 0-0, 0-0, 0-1)

MTI

pixabay