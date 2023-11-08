The Move, Debrecen! program is two years old

Move for your health, move for your life! Mozdulj, Debrecen celebrates its second birthday! a program that has moved more than 41,000 people in more than 2,000 programs since its inception.

The important occasion was celebrated with a joint walk, which was attended by Mayor László Papp, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles and Csaba Papp, the director of DAEFI.

The heart-friendly thematic walk has been launched more than 200 times since the foundation of the movement, and more than 8,300 people have taken part in it. Debrecen residents who want to exercise are welcome at Nagyerdő twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The experiences of the past two years show that in Debrecen there is a great demand for regular exercise programs on the part of the population. The health promotion programs operate at six indoor locations (DEMKI Homokkert, Józsai, Csapókert Community Houses, DAEFI Pósa utca and Szent Anna utca centers and the DMJV Family and Child Welfare Center) and three outdoor locations (Arany János tér, Liget tér, Nagyerdő heart-friendly walk).

Until now, the outdoor fitness park training has been running from April to October, but from November 6, the programs will continue in the Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technikum Sports Center in the winter period as well. The new location hosts the Zumba class on Mondays and Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the refreshing exercise on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All sports equipment for the tournament is provided by Mozdulj, Debrecen! provides movement for the participants.

Move, Debrecen! with the launch of the movement two years ago, in the spirit of the Caring City, the goal was to get as many people moving around the city as possible. The initiative was so successful that today, instead of the initial two a week, the movement offers some form of exercise free of charge to almost all age groups every weekday, which requires no prior training and can be done in friendly communities.

Move, Debrecen! in the first year of the movement, it moved a total of more than 17 thousand people.

In the second year, the school program also started, with a total of nearly 1,500 primary and secondary school children moving twice a week. Recently, more than 1,000 young people danced in the main square of Debrecen as part of a flashmob. During the Advent fair, it is expected that even more people will perform the same choreography. Move, Debrecen! during the two years of the movement, a total of more than 38,000 visitors took part in the outdoor and indoor programs, as well as the health screenings. Together with the participants in the school program and the flashmob, this number already exceeds 41 thousand.

In September of this year, Move, Debrecen opened its doors on Szent Anna Street movement’s health promotion center, where the preservation of mental health and the activities that serve it play a major role.

(Debrecen City Hall)