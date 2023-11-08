The trams and 10 bus routes run more frequently in Debrecen

From November 20, 2023, DKV Zrt. will increase the number of trams 1 and 2, as well as 10, 10Y, 13, 15Y, 19, 19H, 22, 22Y 24 and the 24Y bus schedule. In order to serve the South Industrial Park (Déli Ipari Park), a new route 61 will start, and the Airport 1 will run according to a more regular schedule. Passengers can find out about the changes in real-time on the Menetrend.app, on the website of DKV Zrt. and on the company’s Facebook page.

TRAM TRANSPORT

On working days, trams 1 and 2 between 05:00 and between 06:00 and 19:00 and 22:00, instead of 15, trams run every 12 minutes, and between 08:00 and 13:00 in the morning, instead of 10, passengers will be transported every 8 minutes. The company is also increasing the schedule of the trams in the early evening hours, between 17:00 and 19:00 the flights will run every 10 minutes instead of 12.

On days off and public holidays, trams 1 and 2 will run every 12 minutes instead of 15 minutes throughout the day.

BUS TRANSPORT

10, 10Y buses:

In order to serve the growing travel needs of the University, the Clinical Center and the northern part of the city, the peak time schedule of flights 10 and 10Y is changing. On weekdays, trains 10 and 10Y leave for Rugó utca at 06:00 a.m. during school periods, and 10Y on weekdays at 07:10 a.m.

Bus 13:

The schedule of bus 13 changes during the school term and on working days. Flight 13 departs from Segner tér at 07:51 and 16:21, and from Pallag at 08:15 and 16:45. As of November 20, 2023, bus number 13A will cease to exist, and instead, bus number 13 will run again between Segner tér and Pallag, even on weekends.

Bus 15Y:

On working days, between 05:00 and 08:00 and 13:00 and 17:00, there is an extra 15Y flight every hour from Doberdó Street.

Buses 19, 19H:

Due to the travel needs of the Tócóskert, Dobozi housing estate, Csapókert and Júlia-telep neighborhoods, buses marked 19 and 19H will run every 15 minutes instead of 20 on weekdays during the school term and during peak periods. During school breaks and peak periods on working days, flights will run every 20 minutes instead of 30.

Buses 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y:

On weekdays, due to the increased demand for travel to Tócóskert, Kassai út, University campuses and Clinics, buses 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y run more frequently during peak hours. During the school term, on working days, flights depart from Vincellér Street between 06:00-08:00 and 13:00-17:00 every 12 minutes instead of 15. The buses will depart every 15 minutes instead of 20 on weekdays between 13:00 and 17:00 during school holidays.

Airport flight 1:

Due to the development of Debrecen Airport and the logistics centers in its vicinity, from November 20, 2023, the Airport 1 flight will operate every hour, not only during the departure of airplanes, but during full operating hours. Airport 1 flights will continue to operate according to a unique schedule at night.

A NEW FLIGHT TO THE SOUTH INDUSTRIAL PARK (DÉLI IPARI PARK)

From the start of operation on November 20, 2023, buses 49, 49A and 49H will receive new numbers. From now on, buses 60, 60A and 60H will run between Segner tér/Nagyállomás and Déli Ipari Park, with the same route and timetable as 49. In addition, a new route number 61 will start between Doberdó utca and Déli Ipari Park.

Buses marked 60, 60H:

On working days, buses 60 depart from Segner tér at 07:45, 10:11 and 16:39, and from the BHS Trans Kft. stop at 08:17, 10:43 and 17:10 they will start.

On working days, buses marked 60H departing from Krones Hungary Kft. at 06:20 and 14:20 will depart in the direction of Segner tér 5 minutes later at 06:25 and 14:25.

Bus 61:

The new bus line provides a direct connection between Doberdó utca and Déli Ipari Park on weekdays, adjusted to the shift change. The flight departs from Doberdó Street at 04:50, 12:45 and 20:50 to Déli Ipari Park. Buses 61 depart from Déli Ipari Park at 06:15, 14:15 and 22:12 in the direction of Doberdó Street.

(DKV)