A flashmob was organized in Debrecen’s main square

Move, Debrecen! in the context of the school program, a large-scale dance flashmob was held on the afternoon of October 25 at Kossuth Square. The choreography presented by more than a thousand dancers was created by Jóna Szabolcs, a dance teacher at the Ady Endre High School in Debrecen.

The municipality encourages young people to learn the steps, and the office creates an opportunity for Debrecen students to take over Kossuth Square again during the Advent season so that even more people can show off their dancing skills.