The 21st Hungarian Film Festival Opens Today in Los Angeles 

The 21st Hungarian Film Festival in Los Angeles kicks off today with the screening of the film “Semmelweis” at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Santa Monica gala event are already sold out.

As is the tradition every year, the festival is organized by Bunyik Béla and Bunyik Entertainments. This year marks a significant milestone for the festival in the United States, with films such as “Hadik,” “The Gold of the Nation,” a film of the extraordinary life of Ágoston Haraszty, “America’s Hungarian Count”

and Hungary’s animation entry for the Oscars, ” Four Souls of the Coyoti,” in addition to the opening film. The professional jury includes Anna Donlon, Arati Misro, Bihan Tehlani, Béres Attila, Dennis F. Fredricks, and Catherine Portuges.

The festival takes place from October 27 to November 2 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

You can visit the official Facebook page of the festival here.

– Virág Vida –