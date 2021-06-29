Hundreds of protected swallow nests fell victim to the cleanup

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who knocked down the nests of protected birds during the breeding season for the crime of damage to nature.

The 32-year-old defendant worked for a property protection company from May 2020, his task was to clean the buildings of a shopping center in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Between June 13 and 18, 2020, the defendant dropped 375 swallow nests with a wooden stick from the inner courtyard facade of the mall.

According to the relevant legislation, all specimens of swallows occurring in Hungary are protected, so the accused significantly changed their habitat by destroying the nests of miller and smoke swallows. His action, however, did not lead to the mass extinction of the birds and the destruction of their habitat, as nests remained on the exterior facade of the building.

The competent government office imposed a nature conservation fine of HUF 1,400,000 on the operator of the shopping center for removing the nests during the breeding season.

The defendant admitted to committing the crime during the investigation carried out by the Hajdúnánás Police Station.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for the crime of natural damage to the living communities of the protected organisms protected against the accused and their habitat. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a penalty on the accused for work in the public interest on the basis of the content of the documents without holding a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu