Mamamibolt received the title of “Sustainable Debrecen”

On June 28, 2021, the eco-baby doll-mama store in Debrecen, Mamamibolt, was awarded the title “Sustainable Debrecen”.

The aim of the tender – in accordance with the goals of the Debrecen 2030 urban and economic development program – is to preserve the natural environment of the city and to develop an environmentally conscious approach. All applicants for the title of ‘Sustainable Debrecen’ must undertake not to use disposable plastic products (eg straws, cutlery, plates, glasses) and to undertake at least two other categories of measures to protect the environment.

Mamamibolt, which has been operating for 15 years, undertook, among other things, the implementation of selective waste collection, the reuse of incoming package boxes and fillers in their parcel service, and cooperation with other companies in Debrecen regarding the reuse of packaging boxes.

Ákos Balázs, Deputy Mayor responsible for environmental protection tasks, said at the handover: the local government intends to implement the goals of the Debrecen 2030 urban and economic development strategy in a sustainable and green way. In this, however, you need partners: the people of Debrecen, and the businesses and SMEs that operate in the city. He added that it is a long way to serve the environment and sustainability, everyone who wants to be recognized as a partner by the municipality, that’s why the title “Sustainable Debrecen” was created.

In Debrecen alone, 37 million diapers are sent to the landfill every year.

Our heart is to distribute washable diapers and other environmentally friendly products. That’s how we work ourselves. As a webshop, we bring our boxes from the surrounding businesses and send the products in them

– emphasized Marianna Tatár, the owner of Mamamibolt.

Member of Parliament László Pósán emphasized that the future must be considered. By not using disposable diapers, parents are not doing themselves any good, but their children and grandchildren.

The title “Sustainable Debrecen” has so far been taken over by Eurings Zrt., NI Hungary Kft., Green Drops Farm Kft. And two subsidiaries of ITK Holding Zrt., Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. And Inter Traction Electrics Kft.

