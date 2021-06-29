A man has been missing for a week in Kaba

The Püspökladány Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings in the case of the disappearance of István Zoltán Erdei.

The 68-year-old man in the picture left his address in Kabai on 22 June 2021 in an unknown place, and the police measures taken to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

István Zoltán Erdei is about 160 centimeters tall and 70 kilograms. Brown eyes, gray hair, unshaven. When he disappeared, he wore a blue work suit and jacket, rubber boots, and a baseball cap.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the man in the picture report in person at the Püspökladány Police Headquarters (4150 Püspökladány, Baross u. 2.) or make a report by phone at 06-54 / 517-000, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the toll-free 06-80 / 555-111 “Telephone” green number, or the 112 toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu