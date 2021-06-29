This is how the renovation of the Főnix Hall is going – photos

The technical readiness in the Phoenix Hall is 25 percent. The arena will be renewed in connection with the European Men’s Handball Championship 2022: the installation of a camera system in accordance with the standards of the international federation, as well as a number of other repairs will take place in the hall. The details were reported in a press conference accompanied by a site visit on 28 June 2021.

The Phoenix Hall was built in 2002, and there has been no major renovation of the building since. Hungary’s second largest multifunctional hall has been home to numerous cultural and sports events over the past two decades, and in January 2022 it will host one of the European Men’s Handball Championships.

We also received photos:

In order for the hall to meet the requirements of the European Association in all respects, a comprehensive renovation was required. A special camera system covering the entire auditorium must be installed in the hall, but the entire building services, the IT network, as well as the alarm and fire alarm system will be renewed. The investment will modernize water blocks, changing rooms, lodges, buffets, increase cloakroom capacity for faster access, and replace obsolete covers. Currently, the replacement of mechanical elements and luminaires, as well as painting, cladding and cabling is taking place in the building, and external facade renovation is also part of the modernization.

“Technical readiness is 25 percent, everything is on schedule. We have no knowledge of any factor that would hinder work. As before, during the renovation and after its completion, we want to be good owners of the Phoenix Hall, ”said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, when viewing the works.

Gábor Bardóczy, the government commissioner responsible for the 2022 men’s handball championship, added: BMSK Zrt. and the Hungarian Handball Association are jointly financing the HUF 2.5 billion investment.

“The alliance is responsible for the sporting technology elements of the investment, and the public investment will allow for overall renewal,” the government commissioner added.

Roland Juhász, Secretary of State for Public Property Management, said the city had taken care of the Phoenix Hall in an exemplary manner, but after almost 20 years, “modernization was needed for the arena.”

András Becsky, the managing director of Debreceni Sportcentrum Nonprofit Kft., Which operates the hall, added: in parallel with the renovation, an image update will be carried out and the standard of services related to the hall will be raised. Everything will be given to receive world-class and fans in dignified conditions in January.

“Teams like the winner of the last World Cup, Denmark, or Slovenia, who finished fourth in the last European Championship, will play in Debrecen, so spectators will definitely be able to see quality matches in Debrecen.” Said András Becsky.

“Thanks to the record-speed execution, he was able to host that year’s World Gymnastics Championships. Now the deadline is another world competition, but I am sure that this time we will be able to finish it on time, ”the representative said.

The renovation is expected to last until the end of October. In November, the World Short Track Speed Skating Cup will be held in the renovated Phoenix Hall, and six matches will be played here in the group stage of the Hungarian-Slovak European Men’s Handball Championship, January 13-17, 2022. between.

Debrecen City Hall Press