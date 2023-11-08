The Rákóczi bell of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen is 150 years old

The Rákóczi bell of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen is 150 years old this year.

The people of Debrecen are well aware of the sound of the noon bell ringing in the city center, the beautiful, deep, hollow sound is the sound of the 3,800 kg bell located in the western tower of the Great Reformed Church, which celebrates its 150th birthday this year. The Rákóczi bell is the largest Reformed bell in Hungary and the 7th largest bell in Hungary.

The sound of the bells proclaims the glory of God, invites you to worship and calls you to prayer and reverence. Bells have been associated with stories and emotions for centuries. Mourning and celebration, discord and unity, memory and pride, faith and discouragement are associated with them or appear in their inscriptions.

The original bell was cast by the Transylvanian prince György I. Rákóczi from the enemy from a captured cannon in 1636 with master János Régner from Németprona in Gyulafehérvár.

In the fire of 1802, when the former Verestorony burned down, it fell to the ground, the residents tried to sprinkle it with water, so it cracked due to the sudden thermal expansion. It had to wait until 1873 for its recasting.

In 1873, i.e. 150 years ago, the bell that still exists today was cast by Ignác Hilzer in Bécsújhely. The installation was carried out by the master locksmith József Pozdech from Pest, and his equipment (carriage, tongue) is still the original.

In the eastern tower of the Great Church there is also a bell weighing about 1800 kg, this bell is also associated with the names of the masters Hilzer-Podecz.

“The bells are part of the tourist route of the Great Temple, we warmly welcome visitors to see – among other things – Hungary’s largest Reformed bell” – the parish drew attention.

(Reformed Great Church of Debrecen)