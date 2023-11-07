Firefighters Alerted to a Ten-Story Building in Debrecen

Local News
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Firefighters were alerted to a ten-story building in Debrecen, on Kishegyesi road, the disaster management announced on Tuesday evening.

Residents of the block of flats smelled a strange smell in the stairwell. In addition to the professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló, the county operations service also arrived on the scene. They have taken measurements and scanned the building. The units called on some of the residents to isolate themselves and ventilate their flats. Associate authorities also went to the scene of the incident.

Photo: Debrecenben hallottam

