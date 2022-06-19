A four-star hotel will open in Debrecen in August

The four-star Mercure Hotel will open its doors in Debrecen on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street in August. The business-focused accommodation awaits its guests in the center of Debrecen with 155 rooms and quality service that exceeds the needs of its guests, writes the hotel on the community page.

Its investment of HUF 8.2 billion was supported by more than HUF 3.4 billion by the Hungarian government through the Kisfaludy program at the inauguration of the hotel.

In addition to the restaurant, bar, café, and fitness area, there are also conference and section rooms. The unusual solution and design of the four-story building designed by BORD Architect Studio, as well as the dedicated hospitality of the staff, create the perfect atmosphere for the duration of your stay, says the preliminary guest.

The building will also house the Winestone restaurant, which according to the hotel is based on two unavoidable values of Hungarian hospitality: unparalleled Hungarian cuisine and quality wines. The restaurant, which opens in a new four-star hotel on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street, serves Hungarian dishes redesigned according to the modern approach but rooted in tradition, paired with the best wines of the region and the world.

The investment was implemented by the project company of the Szinorg Group, Bajcsy Invest Kft.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Mercure Debrecen