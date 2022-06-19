Researchers at the University of Debrecen have discovered a crop-enhancing substance

The discovery of researchers from the University of Debrecen has been granted marketing authorization and is already available on the market. The yield-increasing material is the result of 7 years of research by experts from the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, as well as Agricultural Research Institutes and the Economy.

Erzsébet Karaffa, professor at the Institute of Food Science of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, and Csilla Kovács, head of the UD in the wine region.

Tricho Immun is a biostimulator. Which can also be used in organic farming. In our research, we isolated two fungal strains from healthy plants that, being endophytes, can coexist with the plant and have a beneficial effect on tissues. The product is unique in the market, there is currently no similar plant conditioning product on the European market. The effectiveness of the product has been tested in the field for 5 years, proving its effectiveness. The positive effects of the biostimulator can be detected in the samples

– Erzsébet Karaffa, a professor at the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, explained to hirek.unideb.hu.

Csilla Kovács started her research in this field as a Ph.D. student.

In research that started 7 years ago, we identified the two Trichoderma that are determinants of Tricho Immune when isolating pathogens. Our studies on field crops and orchards show that, as a result of the conditioning, the increase in foliage, yield, and sugar content can reach 5-15 percent, among other things. The product provides protection against both biotic and abiotic stressors, enhances the immunity of the plant as a so-called plant probiotic against the pathogenic fungal species, and prevents the ingress of possible injuries due to its active ingredients

– Csilla Kovács pointed out.

Tricho Immun, which helps stimulate and protect annual and perennial plants, is now available at retail. Danuba Kft. Has made the product available to consumers in 100 g packaging based on the scientific results achieved by the researchers of the University of Debrecen.

