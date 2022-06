Together with the local police, the helicopter of the Air Police Service of the Emergency Police Directorate checked the Hajdú-Bihar county border section on the morning of 16 June 2022. Due to the dense vegetation, observation from a bird’s eye view is most effective in this area. The joint work on the Schengen external border was assisted by the uniforms of the Biharkeresztes, Létavértes, and Nyírábrány Border Police Offices.

Police also recorded the action:

police.hu