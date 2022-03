The University of Debrecen is inviting its employees to the Ice Hall on Derék Street again this year. The slippery morning will be held on Sunday, March 6 as part of the institution’s Family-Friendly University program.

Participation in the program is free, but registration is required, which can be done by the staff of the institution until 12 noon on March 4 at the link below. In addition to free ice skating and ice programs, the equipment can be rented on site.

hirek.unideb.hu