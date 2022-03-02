Conference of young researchers at the University of Debrecen

The Scientific Student Conference of the University of Debrecen (TDK) has started. The three-day online event will feature more than 300 performances. The best can represent the institution in next year’s national competition.

A record number of lectures will be given at this year’s conference. In addition, the increase in the number of foreign students is gratifying, the proportion of lectures in English will reach 25-30 percent this year.

– explained university professor Ferenc Erdődi.

