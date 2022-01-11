Educatio begins at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen will take part in the most significant educational army of the year with a larger stand than ever before. This year’s Educatio trade fair will be held in a hybrid way this year: in addition to the location in the capital, it can also be followed online.

In addition to the epidemiological measures in force, it will be held from 13 to 15 January 2022. among the 22nd Educatio International Education Exhibition.

The University of Debrecen has been participating in the event since the beginning. This year, the University of Debrecen will appear at the trade fair with a stand three times larger than before, 156 square meters, where those interested can meet the well-known faculty and university information and faculty peculiarities. This year, a delegation of 65 people represents the University of Debrecen at the Educatio.

The Educatio program is available at this link.

hirek.unideb.hu