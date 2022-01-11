FM90 Campus Radio celebrates its 20th birthday

The staff of the editorial office celebrated the 20th birthday of FM90 Campus Radio, owned by the University of Debrecen, on Friday. The community tax places great emphasis on delivering the news of the University of Debrecen and Debrecen to students.

January 7, 2002, was a significant day in the history of radio in Debrecen: at 6 o’clock that morning, Fresh Radio, the legal predecessor of FM90 Campus Radio, played on 90 MHz. The main profile of the program broadcast from the roof of the building of the University of Debrecen Faculty of Music was rock music, conversations, and news, this theme has essentially remained to this day. The employees of the station called FM90 Campus Radio commemorated the 20 years that have passed since then, and almost a decade and a half since the change of ownership.

hirek.unideb.hu