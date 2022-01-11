Online Open Day at the Faculty of Engineering

In view of the virus situation, the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen will hold its traditional Open Day online on Thursday, January 13, starting at 4 p.m.

Due to the epidemic situation – as in the previous year – there is no possibility for a face-to-face meeting, so this year as well, visitors from more than 100 grammar schools and vocational high schools in the country are expected to attend the Open Day of the Faculty of Engineering.

The management of the faculty, all organizational units, and the Student Self-Government of the faculty will present themselves at the enrollment event in order to create an incentive for students before further education and career choice to choose an engineering and technical career and to answer questions about admission, further education issues that arise.

The Open Day will begin with a dean’s greeting at 4 pm, after which the representatives of the Student Government will provide information on student life, sports, culture, and leisure opportunities. The central program ends with general information on admission.

The detailed program of the Open Day, as well as the possibility to register and participate, can be accessed by clicking on the link here.

hirek.unideb.hu