Yesterday’s action in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Yesterday’s action in Hajdú-Bihar county

Near the ruins of the canal near Püspökladány, among the dilapidated buildings in Szereps, the gas burned on two hectares.

Firewood caused a fire in an outbuilding in Debrecen

One of the large branches of a willow tree split in Fogoly Street, Debrecen. Professional firefighters in Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw.

In Hajdúnánás, on Toldi Street, a fire broke out in a sixty-square-meter light-structured garage. There were also two cars parked in the garage that was on fire to their full potential. Professional firefighters in Hajdunánás extinguished the fire.

In Debrecen, in Hárs Street, an outbuilding burned to its full extent, and professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with two jets of water.

A fire ban was enforced in Hajdú-Bihar county

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

