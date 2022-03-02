Two people died and four were injured in an accident between Hajdúszoboszló and Kaba

The Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters prosecuted a foreign man for a well-founded suspicion of committing a fatal road accident. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect drove his car from Hajdúszoboszló to Kaba on September 11, 2021, at around 12:30 p.m.

The driver was not driving according to traffic conditions, he noticed the line of cars in front of him late, so he steered to the left and collided with the vehicle coming from in front of him. In the car accident, two people were killed at the scene in the suspect’s car, two people were seriously injured in the other car, and two were slightly injured. Police revoked, interrogated, and criminally detained the man’s driver’s license. He confessed.

The Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

police.hu