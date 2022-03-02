Debrecen may receive 43 billion forints of EU funding in the coming years

Debrecen and the other settlements of Hajdú-Bihar county can receive a total of HUF 73 billion in the coming years.

The city will place special emphasis on the sustainable environment, the development of the county’s economy in support of complex, innovative solutions, and the improvement of the accessibility of the area. The goal is for all the settlements in the county to move forward evenly.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, said that the aim of the higher education institution is to be closely connected to the strategy of the city and the county even after the change of model and to supplement them. He added that a strong development program has emerged in the development strategy of the university for the last four years and for the next eight years, which means a plan exceeding HUF 400 billion.

“It is grouped around three core themes: education, health, and economic development. About 50 percent of these goals are for health development, about 30 percent are for education development, and 20 percent for innovation and economic development. Some of them already have a government decision and resources, ”the chancellor said.

Zoltán Bács mentioned the renovation of the buildings of the University Square Main Building and the Böszörményi út campus, health improvements, including the establishment of a super hospital and a children’s emergency center, and the renovation of the Theoretical Block. In addition, the establishment of a Veterinary Center and a Sports Science Research Development and Innovation Center are among the plans of the university.

debreceninap.hu