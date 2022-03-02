The Fairy Circle Foundation and the Szmöre Burger launched a fundraiser for students from Transcarpathia at the University of Debrecen

We are collecting donations for people studying at the University of Debrecen and families with small children, who will soon be accommodated in the city – read in the invitation of the Debrecen Fairy Circle Foundation.

Local food deliveries will, of course, continue from the source you have put together. We will be able to hand over only the donations collected here (in this action) to the students and families of Transcarpathia. The two projects will be treated completely separately. We can only accept dry/durable food and toiletries! Everything else (e.g. clothes, furniture, etc.) can be handled. Thank you for your understanding! Infoline: 06/709417654

Time: March 3 to March 18 from 10:00 to 20:00.

Location: 4026 Debrecen Bem tér 1. Szmöre Burger

Just tell the Szmöre Burger workers that you have made a donation to the Fairy Circle and they will take the goods from you already! Every donor gets a surprise!