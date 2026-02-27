Creative baby fair to be held in Debrecen

A special spring event, the Creative Baby Fair, will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 11:00 to 16:00 in downtown Debrecen at TiaDor Studio, 66 Szent Anna Street.

According to the organizers, this event is more than a traditional baby fair: it combines practicality with the joy of creativity.

Why Attend?

Families can browse a wide range of items for childcare at affordable prices. Available products include baby clothes, shoes, toys, children’s books, baby carriers, breast pumps, pacifiers, and bottles. Both second-hand and new, tagged, unopened items will be offered.

Important: payment at the fair is cash only.

Whether for newborns or slightly older children, attendees will be able to find useful and lovable items for multiple age groups.

Creative Experience: On-Site Plaster Painting

The fair’s special feature is that visitors can not only shop but also create. On-site plaster painting is available, allowing children—and even adults—to express their creativity. Painted plaster figures can be taken home, providing a handmade memento of the day.

Convenient and Family-Friendly

No pre-registration is required; anyone can drop in during the scheduled hours. Thanks to its central location, the venue is easily accessible on foot or by public transport. Those arriving by car will be pleased to know that free parking is available in the nearby green zone.

A Fun Saturday Program for the Whole Family

The Creative Baby Fair is a perfect opportunity for families to spend a few enjoyable hours in a friendly atmosphere, picking up essential items and creating lasting memories.

Further details about the program can be found here.