Debrecen approved the 2026 budget and the city council’s decisions

The Debrecen City Council held its regular session on February 26, 2026, during which it approved the city’s 2026 budget and several other municipal matters.

1. Approval of Debrecen’s 2026 Budget

Mayor László Papp presented the draft 2026 budget of Debrecen without external financing (investment or development loans), with a total balance of HUF 304,314,152,859. The introduction to the draft highlighted that, with the conclusion of 2025, the city has passed the midpoint of the Debrecen2030 strategy adopted in 2020. The mayor emphasized that, in cooperation with the government, the program is progressing on schedule and meeting its goals, particularly in strategic areas such as economic development. The size of Debrecen’s industrial areas has increased tenfold since 2014, creating thousands of jobs, while the city’s local business tax revenue quadrupled, surpassing HUF 40 billion in 2025, making Debrecen the highest-taxed city among county-level municipalities.

The budget emphasizes stability, growth, and welfare, with funding allocated to social services, culture, sports, city institutions, security, and infrastructure. Significant projects include road resurfacing, new road construction, transport hub development, the Eastern Inner Traffic Corridor, and residential support programs such as the Phoenix Housing Program. Cultural development is also prioritized, including support for the Csokonai National Theatre and the establishment of a new pop music cultural center. The budget balances strategic long-term city objectives with everyday needs of residents.

A total of 27 amendment proposals were submitted by various city council members and groups, but none received the required support for adoption.

2. Amendments to Municipal Regulations on Public Spaces

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police requested that the free use of surface parking zones apply to 30 police vehicles instead of 20, including vehicles owned or used by officers for urgent law enforcement tasks. The council approved this amendment. Fidesz-KDNP representative Viktor Papp also proposed additional amendments, including free parking on the Saturday before Easter and Christmas Eve, as well as for vehicles over 3.5 tons used for passenger transport near the owner’s residence, which were accepted.

3. Modification of the Sewage Collection Service Regulation

The council approved a 4.4% increase in fees for the collection of household wastewater not connected to the sewer network, based on a cost analysis by the service consortium of Tranzit-1 Kft. and Turmix Bt., effective under the 2027 public service contract. Residents’ portion of the fee increase is subsidized by the city budget.

4. Amendment to Urban Planning for Kishatár Street Area

The council approved modifications to the local zoning plan and building regulations to enable commercial development along Kishatár Street, including adjustments to building front setbacks and the introduction of a new Gá-Ny/10 zoning designation while maintaining existing limits.

5. Transfer of Property for the 4-Lane Highway Project between Hajdúszoboszló and Debrecen

Fifteen municipal properties affected by the 4-lane expansion project will be transferred free of charge to the Hungarian State for public road development, operation, and maintenance. The council approved this transfer.

6. Free Use of Medical and Public Health Facilities

The council approved a modification allowing additional space (85.05 m² in total) for the family doctor of district 30 to ensure private consultations, expanding on the previously allocated 64.84 m².

7. Placement of György Tréfás Bust

A new bronze bust of György Tréfás, a former member of the Csokonai National Theatre and honorary citizen of Debrecen, will be placed near the theater entrance alongside existing statues of Zoltán Latinovits and Árpád Kóti. Costs are covered by the theater.

8. Election of Vote-Counting Committee Members

In preparation for the general parliamentary elections on April 12, 2026, the council elected members for 138 vote-counting committees in Debrecen. Their mandates will last until the next general election committee is elected.

9. Reports on Delegated Committee Powers

The council accepted reports from its Health and Social, Youth and Sports, Environmental and Urban Development, Cultural and Educational, Financial, Property and Economic Development, and Procedural Committees regarding their use of delegated powers from the start of their operation until December 31, 2025.

10. Report on Debrecen’s International Relations and Mayor’s Foreign Trips in 2025

The council received and accepted a detailed report on Debrecen’s international relations, including ambassadorial, consular, conference, and sister city engagements, as well as the mayor’s participation in official foreign missions.

This session underscores Debrecen’s continued focus on economic growth, strategic urban development, cultural enrichment, public safety, and international cooperation.

(debrecen.hu)