Israel launches attack on Iran

A possible attack on Iran had already been in the air on Friday. On Saturday morning it did indeed happen: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the country had carried out a “preemptive strike” against Iran.

At the same time, a state of emergency was declared throughout the entire country. The government decided to introduce extraordinary measures because it expects Iranian retaliation involving drones and ballistic missiles, Telex reported based on an article by CNN.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the United States is also carrying out strikes against Iran. This possibility had already been hinted at on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who voiced dissatisfaction with the tone of ongoing negotiations with Iran and stated that he does not rule out the use of military force over Iran’s nuclear program. In recent weeks, the United States has continuously deployed warships and aircraft to the Middle East and is prepared for a series of attacks that could last for weeks.

According to reports on Saturday, several explosions occurred in downtown Tehran, with missiles striking the area. The Israeli government decided to launch the attack in order to prevent Iranian retaliation.

Photo: Illustration