People in Debrecen protested yesterday in support of Iran

Yesterday in Debrecen, members of the Iranian community and their supporters gathered to raise their voices for family members trapped abroad and to draw attention to the ongoing events in their homeland. Since Thursday, the Islamic regime in Iran has completely cut off internet and phone connections, leaving countless families unable to contact their loved ones.

Reports reaching the outside world through Starlink and other limited channels paint an alarming picture. According to activists, the Islamic regime has already killed more than 12,000 innocent protesters. Despite the violent crackdown, the Iranian people continue to resist. Protesters are demanding the end of the Islamic Republic and openly expressing their support for Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

One of the speakers at the Debrecen protest addressed the crowd by emphasizing that the demonstration was about freedom and solidarity with those still inside Iran. The speaker said they were gathered in Hungary to stand up for the freedom of the Iranian people, stressing that the current regime does not represent them. They described the government in Iran as a terrorist regime that targets civilians whose only demand is peace and freedom.

The speaker also highlighted the complete communication blackout, explaining that people abroad have been unable to contact their families and friends for days. According to the address, many inside Iran are risking their lives, shedding “blood and tears” in their struggle for freedom. At the same time, those outside the country can only support them by keeping their voices alive internationally.

Families who have lost loved ones to the regime are being forced to pay to retrieve the bodies. In some cases, the authorities calculate the payment based on the number of bullets used to kill the person, claiming that each bullet is government property. If families cannot pay, they are denied access to the body of their loved one.

For safety reasons, many protesters at the Debrecen demonstration covered their faces to remain anonymous. This precaution was taken to prevent the Iranian authorities from identifying them and targeting their families back in Iran.

The purpose of the demonstration in Debrecen was to draw international attention to the situation in Iran and to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced. Participants stressed the importance of human rights, freedom, and global solidarity during the peaceful protest.

Through this demonstration, the people of Debrecen joined others around the world in standing up for the rights and safety of the Iranian people. By sharing this event, the organizers hope to ensure that the voices of Iranians living abroad—and those still fighting inside the country—are not lost to silence.