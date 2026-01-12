Standing with the people of Iran: a call for freedom and dignity

Protests across Iran are signaling a growing rejection of the Islamic Republic, as many citizens demand an end to clerical rule and call for the return of the monarchy under Reza Pahlavi. Over the past two weeks, reports from activists and witnesses indicate that security forces have killed around 2,000 people in a violent crackdown on demonstrations.

Despite the brutality, Iranians continue to take to the streets, risking their lives to fight for freedom, dignity, and the right to determine their own future. Their courage and resilience are a powerful reminder of the universal desire for human rights and self-determination.

Today, we stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. Amplifying their voices and sharing their struggle with the world is crucial. The international community must recognize their demands and support their quest for justice.

The people of Iran are not silent. Their fight for a better future is a call to all of us to listen, to raise awareness, and to stand with them until their voices are heard.

In Debrecen, a solidarity gathering will be held today at Kossuth Square from 18:00 to 20:00. Everyone is welcome to join and show support.