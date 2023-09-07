János Lázár: Debrecen will be the capital of Hungary

Minister of Construction and Transport János Lázár gave an interview to Rádió7, the main topic of the conversation was the 270 projects that were stopped “due to the economic difficulties caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war”, reports Telex.

Some of the stopped projects have been restarted, including the four-lane highway connecting Debrecen with Szeged too. János Lázár said that this is important for the government because

people want to create a new economic zone in the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Miskolc triangle, during which “Debrecen will become the capital of the region and the second capital of Hungary”.

Therefore, the investments that have just been approved are also related to the capital of the Northern Great Plains, including the Tisza Bridge on highway 47 in Algyő: they “want to bring the workforce” to the city, so the development of the road network leading there is extremely important to them, since “all roads It leads to Budapest” according to Lázár, and today it is easier to get to the capital from Szeged than to Debrecen, so the government is “building a bridge” between the two cities with this investment. Although the capital accounts for most of the GDP, according to him, from now on, the countryside will really follow with the establishment of rural centers.

Debrecen will be “built into a capital, a much bigger city”

– said János Lázár, who also joined Péter Márki-Zay:

“Let’s not go without saying that today Hódmezővásárhely is led by a person who believes that two men can raise a child. I think this is a very serious thing in this city”.

According to Lázár, such a person is not suitable for leading the city, for him this is unacceptable, so he has both personal and public reasons to force Vásárhely residents to change.

(Debreceni Nap)