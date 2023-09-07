Business training at the Faculty of Informatics

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen and the Debrecen BSC Round Table, consisting of eight companies, are announcing a new course in English in the fall semester. In the one-semester optional course called Applied IT knowledge – choose your career path, starting in September, students can learn from professionals from 12-15 different companies, who can use the acquired IT knowledge in the labor market.



The aim of the new course, which will start soon, is to provide young people with up-to-date knowledge, prepare them for the world of work, help them build their careers and familiarize them with the expectations and opportunities of the business sector, said the press conference held at the Faculty of Informatics.

In the course called Applied IT knowledge – choose your career path, university students can gain special IT knowledge, and the cooperation with the Round Table and the resulting widening range of training contribute to the professional development of the faculty’s students.

Thanks to our existing cooperation with the Debrecen BSC Round Table, which is also organically connected to IT, our students can acquire competitive knowledge that meets the expectations of the labor market, and they can also get first-hand, up-to-date knowledge from company experts. All this is a useful opportunity for them, as they can also learn how to apply this knowledge in the world of work

– said András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen.

The Debrecen BSC Round Table, which includes eight companies (4IG, British Telecommunications, Diehl Aviation, Deutsche Telecom IT Solutions, EPAM, Flowserve, NI, transcosmos), wants to be present as widely as possible in domestic higher education, which is why, after several university faculties, it is now in the Faculty of Informatics also starts a course.

It is important for the business service sector to appear at the university and find its place in the training structure. This is what we strive for, as this way the students can also get closer to the field and get to know the companies that are recognized at the domestic and international level and that need skilled labor

– said László Szabó, the sector manager of British Telecommunications.

Szilveszter Megyesi, the business manager of 4IG, emphasized in relation to the course that university students can learn how to prevail in a large company environment, while at the same time they can get real knowledge from the market.

We designed the professional modules in such a way that they fit into the profile of the university education and, on the other hand, cover the needs of the market. Among other things, it will be about project and IT service management, operational management processes, the operation and structure of the business service centers of member companies, application operation, as well as the use of artificial intelligence, server- and platform-based technologies, support activities, and the university students will also be able to learn about the technologies of the future. The interest is very high, 140 people applied for the training, ninety of them foreign students

– said the business manager.

According to Márton Ispány, the deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Informatics, it is a gap-filling course that significantly helps the close cooperation between the faculty and the local business service sector.

Our goal is to involve as many companies as possible in the education since in this way the students can learn from specialists who also authentically represent the IT profession in business life. Students can get to know the connections and practical application possibilities of the subjects taught at the faculty in more detail

– added the deputy dean.

The newly launched, IT-focused business course will be the eighth among the courses available in cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the Debrecen BSC Round Table.

(unideb.hu)