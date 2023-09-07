Oral surgery innovation for safer patient care in the Clinical Center

The equipment park of the Facial, Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center has been expanded with a modern dental and oral surgery treatment unit. With the use of the new equipment worth more than ten million forints, patient care in the institution will be safer and of an even higher standard than before.



The high-quality, new, compact treatment unit is primarily used in the treatment of inpatients and in emergency care at the Facial, Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The equipment is equipped with all means of effective infection prevention, so its use increases the safety and efficiency of patient care. With its help, they can also perform emergency interventions that were not possible with the old treatment unit.

Maxillofacial surgery is intertwined with dentistry. Thanks to the innovation, we can perform certain dental interventions with greater safety in emergency patient care. For example, in a case of dental trauma, we can splint and replant the broken tooth. The old treatment unit was not suitable for this, even though reimplantation of the patient’s own teeth is much cheaper and the chance of complications is lower than in the case of a bridge replacement or implant placement

– explained Róbert Boda, Department of Facial, Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center its director.

The Klinikai Központ purchased the treatment unit worth more than ten million forints from its own resources.

In addition to certain dental surgeries belonging to the field of facial, maxillofacial and oral surgery, the clinic provides surgical treatment of the face and skull region related to accidental surgery, tumors, developmental disorders, major salivary glands, and jaw joint diseases.

The clinic, which has been operating as an independent organizational unit since 2019, is the regional center for facial, jawbone and oral surgery (maxillofacial surgery). Our specialty is tumor surgery, surgical treatment of developmental disorders, and accident surgery. Our specialists carry out their activities with the most modern tools, including a laser device. At our clinic, we provide our patients with European-standard care

– added the clinic director.

In addition to the specialized care of facial, maxillofacial and oral surgery in Northeast Hungary, the clinic participates in the graduate training of dental students and medical students, as well as the postgraduate training of dentists, facial, maxillofacial and oral surgery residents and medical candidates.

(unideb.hu)