The University of Debrecen XX. Count József Degenfeld-Schomberg, who played an important role in its founding in the 19th century, and was the chief guardian of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District, a memorial plaque was unveiled on Thursday in the colonnade on the first floor of the university’s Main Building.

The life-size cast bronze portrait relief, created by the sculptor Lajos Győrfi, was inaugurated on the 110th anniversary of the establishment of the university.

