The University of Debrecen employs workers with altered work abilities

The project supporting people with disabilities, coordinated by Margit Slachta National Social Policy Institute, has been successfully completed, in the framework of which the University of Debrecen was able to employ 32 workers for a year and a half thanks to a grant of almost HUF 36 million.

Between October 15, 2021, and May 31, 2022, the largest number of employees with disabilities were employed by various units of the Clinical Center (18 people), as well as working at the Faculty of Technology (5 people), the Chancellery (3 people), the Balásházy János Gyakorló Technikum, High School and College (3 people), at the Szolnok Campus, the Faculty of Pharmacy and the Faculty of Public Health (1 person each). The activities carried out were office manager, nurse, support assistant, patient manager, medical scribe, patient attendant, and porter.

The fact that the contracts of more than 20 employees were extended after the end of the application period is positive feedback for us

– the head of the Service Center for People with Disabilities said.

Tamás Kövér emphasized

that the goal is to continue to help disabled employees and job seekers find the right job for them.

