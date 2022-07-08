International number theory conference at the University of Debrecen

Three famous Hungarian mathematics professors will be welcomed this week at a five-day mathematics conference at the University of Debrecen. 120 mathematicians from almost all parts of the world, among others, gathered in honor of Kálmán Győry from Debrecen.

Renowned American, Japanese, South African and European mathematicians will deal with number theory questions investigated by mathematicians Kálmán Győry, János Pintz and András Sárközy in the main building of the Life Sciences Center of the University of Debrecen until Friday.

At the conference, 81 presentations will be given in 15 plenary sessions and 4 sessions, where the latest research results will be presented. The three celebrated professional careers were praised by the participants on Thursday.

hirek.unideb.hu