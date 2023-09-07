In phase I of KKV Park, 18 companies will find a home in the Southern Economic Zone in Debrecen

Economic development in Debrecen is reaching a milestone. In recent years, there have been many thoughts about the large-scale economic development process Debrecen is carrying out, which was apparently powered by large multinational companies. But in fact, economic development in Debrecen is much more multifaceted than it appears at first since the large corporate sector and the small and medium-sized business sector must develop in parallel within the Debrecen economy, said Mayor László Papp.

He emphasized that this is why EDC was created with the three divisions that still determine the company’s operation and the city’s economic development and urban development processes. – One division coordinates the investments of large companies, and the second division mentors the economic development processes of small and medium-sized companies from the beginning. Accordingly, in the European Union development cycle between 2014 and 2020, a very large-scale inflow of working capital characterized the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, given that Debrecen received more than HUF 90 billion in support from European Union funds, GINOP funds. The university used roughly one-third of this, in accordance with the rules of the GINOP, two-thirds, HUF 60 billion, plus its own resources, was able to be used for the development of the innovation capabilities of the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, the development of production efficiency and investments, the city manager explained.

We spent the past years very useful in this regard. We felt that, based on the results of the last European Union development cycle, we would try this small and medium-sized enterprise economic development process in another dimension. The idea was born to create the country’s first small and medium-sized business park in Debrecen in a large-scale industrial environment

– highlighted László Papp. He added that this is actually an experimental program, as they can examine the interactions between large industry and the small and medium-sized enterprise sector in a large-scale industrial environment.

He recalled that the Debrecen city assembly decided in the summer of 2021 to start the program in this 14-hectare area, but they plan to create an area of approximately 60 hectares for the investments of the small and medium-sized business sector in the Southern Economic Zone. He noted that 58 applications were received for the first 14 hectares in a relatively short time and 18 companies will find a home in the first phase of the SME park. He added that thanks to the investors, more than 13 billion forints will be invested and 256 new jobs will be created in the first phase.

– In accordance with the 18 investments, the infrastructure development process started in the days to come. In the first step, the rainwater and sewer network will be built. On the whole, the small and medium-sized enterprises in Debrecen or the county will receive the same infrastructural conditions as the large industrial investors receive, he underlined.

At the last general assembly, it was discussed that Debrecen is going through a very significant transformation. The industrial zones were established on the city’s west side, connected to the expressway network to take the traffic load off the city. With the establishment of SME parks, we will also try to resolve the conflict that arises from the fact that businesses operate wedged into residential areas in different areas of the city. These SME parks provide an opportunity for these businesses to relocate from the eastern part of the city to the large industrial areas belonging to the western part of the city

– he concluded.

László Pósán, Member of Parliament, spoke about how Debrecen’s achievements in recent years have earned the recognition of many and that the city is internationally ranked among the best investment locations in the world. – The innovations that Debrecen has shown so far, now with the addition of another element, will strengthen the city, its economy, and the job opportunities of the people living here even more – he emphasized. He said that the SME park ties the relationship between the city and the agglomeration closer, and those present here are also well-placed in the international market.

Speaking about the investors, Ferenc Kun, the managing director of DING, said that most of them already have a building permit, while some are slowly completing their investments. The executive believes that, despite the economic difficulties of the past few years, the intentions of the investors are unbroken.

Károly Balogh, president of VOSZ Hajdú Bihar County Association, highlighted two keywords that can fairly represent entrepreneurs in Hajdú-Bihar county: generational change and innovation. He noted that Debrecen’s economy is exceptionally booming, and this presents an incredible challenge for entrepreneurs.

Tamás Szakály, the commercial manager of Szakály 2000 Kft., said that today is not only a milestone in the life of the SME park but also in their family business, which is 25 years old this year. He pointed out that thanks to the infrastructural developments that are starting now, their company will also be able to start construction of their new fence and gate production plant in the future. In the new production hall, in addition to their existing production equipment, the most modern welding machines and industrial production equipment will be purchased, with which they can increase their productivity and our competitiveness, even on international markets.

(Debrecne City Hall)