The Christmas market in Debrecen will start in a month

Debrecen Advent opens its doors on November 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and awaits visitors until December 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. During the four weeks, a Christmas market, gastronomy, fair attractions and concerts, as well as an ice rink serve to relax amidst the festive preparations.

The Christmas market in front of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen and in the city center is an unforgettable spot for those who want a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enter a magical Christmas atmosphere, the unique background of which is provided by the wonderful buildings of downtown Debrecen. Both modern and traditional products can be expected at the fair: carpets, textiles, handmade ceramics and wooden toys, gingerbread, medicinal herbs, teas, parlor sweets and sumptuous Christmas ornaments and decorations. 75 stands with a Christmas atmosphere will offer their products, and a wide selection of culinary delicacies is available in 23 wooden houses.

Concerts, fair attractions, children’s activities on weekends

Every Advent weekend, you will be able to meet with outdoor programs, a playhouse and crafts in the Adventi Kucko, dreamed up together with DEMKI, in the downtown pedestrian zone. On the weekends of the magical fair, a roller pianist, street organist, fairy-tale characters, dancers, musicians and stilt walkers also appear among the viewing public. The period between December 1st and 6th is all about Waiting for Santa Claus: decorated pine trees decorated by kindergarteners will decorate the city center, and Santa Claus will welcome the little ones in the Advent Corner and invite them to sing and have fun together. The Kölcsey Center offers visitors Advent shows every weekend: the Adventissimo, the Valceremónia, the concert of the Szent Efrém Male Choir and the Hajdú70 gala evening are also held.

Candle lighting and the lights of Debrecen

The main attraction of Advent Sundays is the lighting of candles, as these symbolic events show the light towards the holidays. On December 3rd, from 4:45 p.m., the lighting of the first candle will be led by a procession of traditional art groups from the Old Town Hall to the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, and then the city center will be lit up with festive lights.

Ice rink and contemporary disco

This year, too, a 750-square-meter ice rink will serve as entertainment for winter sports lovers from November 25 to January 7, which can be used with an entrance ticket of only HUF 1,200. On Saturdays in Advent, DJs welcome visitors to the old disco with Christmas-themed music of various themes.

The faces of the city – who inspire the Debrecen community

During Advent in Debrecen, projected portrait photos of the individuals behind the communities in Debrecen are projected onto a wall several meters high, who perhaps have no idea how much of an impact they have on our lives and our everyday lives. We are looking for individuals who have inspired us in some way and define the event or environment that unites the Debrecen community. One of Debrecen’s best portrait photographers, Rudolf Jakkel, takes the photos of the candidates for the Advent event.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)