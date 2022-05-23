New types of flags were set up in the Big Forest

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on New types of flags were set up in the Big Forest

Unique flags designed by the students of Medgyessy High School adorn the Magda Szabó promenade. The flags placed under the trees of the Big Forest were displayed at a picnic of the friends of the books in Debrecen on Saturday, among many other programs. Of course, reading was the main activity.

A promenade in the Big Forest is named after Magda Szabó

People gathered in the area between the Nagyerdei Park, the Szabó Magda Promenade, and the Nagyerdei Outdoor Stage at three in the afternoon. The organizers were waiting for those interested with community readings, music and surprises.

The team of Pagony from Debrecen formed the fairytale island for the little ones. Reading tales and craft adventures awaited them on the babysitting blanket.

At the picnic, the members of the Friends of the Book network also greeted the new members of the Dóczy, Dózsa, Zsuzsi train, the Fonett Art, the Civisporta Association, the DeSzínház, the Csokonai Theater, the University Library – said István Puskás. The picnic was only one afternoon, but the Magda Szabó promenade is now decorated with flags designed by the students of Medgyessy High School, he added.

 

debreceninap.hu

Photos: János Miskolczi

