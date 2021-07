The General Assembly met last week in the Great Hall of the Kölcsey Center. Deputy Mayor István Puskás initiated the construction of the section of the 22324 hrsz. (this is a promenade between the tram stop of the University of Debrecen main building to the Régi Vigadó). The general meeting should name the road after the honorary citizen of Debrecen, the Kossuth Prize-winning writer Magda Szabó, as follows: Szabó Magda sétány, Nagyerdőpark.

